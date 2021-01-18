Violence At BJP Roadshow In Kolkata Amid "Go Back" Chants

Stones were hurled at a BJP roadshow in Kolkata this evening, hours after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rally at Nandigram where she pitched herself against party turncoat Suvendu Adhikari in the coming state elections. Bottles were heard from rooftops and reports said some people carrying Trinamool Congress flags also were heard shouting "go back" slogans.

A huge police force has been deployed near south Kolkata's Mudiali area -- located near the home of the Chief Minister -- to maintain calm.

The BJP, confident after its performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where it won 18 of the state's 42 seats, was holding a ''Paribartan Yatras'' today.

The state's ruling Trinamool Congress has been toe-to-toe with the BJP and political tension has been rising as the state elections inch closer. Elections to the 294-member assembly are due in April-May.

Over the last months, there have been multiple instances of political violence, for which the two parties have blamed each other. In July last year, the BJP had issued a list of more than 100 names, which it said were of its workers killed by the Trinamool Congress.

The ruling party had denied all allegations, accusing the BJP of making politically motivated false claims.

In December, Mukul Roy, Kailash Vijayvargiya and five other BJP leaders had approached the Supreme Court, alleging witch-hunt by the West Bengal Police at the behest of the Trinamool Congress after cases relating to political violence were lodged against them. They got a reprieve from the court, which asked the state police not to take any immediate action against them.

Last week, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and discussed, among other things, the possibility of violence in the upcoming assembly elections.

"When we look at the panchayat elections of 2018 and the general elections of 2019, it is seen that they have been bloody; rules have been violated and voters have been under stress," said the Governor, who has been accused by the Trinamool of repeatedly violating the constitution with his words and action against the West Bengal government.