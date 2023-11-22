Stalker Throws Acid At 17-Year-Old Girl In Assam, Arrested: Cops

A 17-year-old girl was attacked with acid by a man who had been stalking her in Assam's Barpeta district, police said on Wednesday. The girl is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, they added.

On Sunday, the girl and her sister were returning from a local book fair when the man approached the two and poured acid at the girl before fleeing.

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital by locals who heard her screams. She was later referred to the Gauhati Medical College & Hospital and her condition is reported to be serious.

The attacker was arrested from his house and a case has been filed against him. "We have arrested the accused and are interrogating him. He has confessed to his crime," a police official said.

In a similar attack, a man paid an worker at his shop to threw acid at a 23-year-old bride-to-be in UP's Maharajganj on Saturday.

The man who was a former boyfriend of the woman was upset over her engagement to another man. On Saturday, he paid a worker at his shop Rs 15,000 and gave his acid from his car battery to attack the woman. He had planned the attack for 4-5 days, police said.

