St Stephen's Says Will Retain Interview-For-All, Delhi University Fumes

St. Stephen's College: CUET will be held for the first time for UG admissions

St. Stephen's College has said it will follow the guidelines of the new Common University Entrance Test, or CUET, but "will continue to observe the rights and privileges granted to us by the Constitution of India" amid friction with the Delhi University Registrar over the minority Christian institution's admission process for undergraduate courses.

St. Stephen's College in its prospectus mentioned that it will take students based on 85:15 ratio of CUET score and interview, respectively. But Delhi University wants interviews only for reserved category students, and not for the general category.

Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta, in a letter to St Stephen's Principal John Varghese, asked him to withdraw the prospectus containing "such incongruent policy". Mr Gupta had warned any admission that doesn't follow CUET in its entirety would not be valid.

The CUET will be held for the first time this year for admissions to undergraduate courses. The government has said this single test will give an equal opportunity for admissions to central universities across the country and ease pressure off students to aim for very high cut-offs.

In a reply to the Delhi University Registrar today, the St. Stephen's Principal drew attention to a judgment of a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in 1992 that "St. Stephen's as a Christian minority institution has its own admission procedures approved by the highest court in the land and guaranteed by the Constitution of India."

"For over forty years both the University and the College have observed this to the benefit of all. To suddenly forget the process that College has followed and which the University has approved for the last four decades and more is strange indeed," Mr Varghese said.

"I feel that you have not taken into consideration this important judgment, which incidentally, was brought up by a similar situation back in the 80's between DU and College. May I, very humbly, draw your attention to the fact that to disrespect the judgment would amount to contempt of the court. This is neither becoming of a Central University nor does it set forth a proper precedent," the St. Stephen's Principal said in the letter to Delhi University, or DU, Registrar Vikas Gupta.

"In deference to the judgment of the highest court in the land, I must declare that the decision taken by the College to retain its stellar, tried and trusted interview process and other related steps in the admission process shall continue. All candidates who apply to the College shall face the same admission procedures, without discrimination. As an institution managed and run by the Church of North India, we reserve the right to encourage and support members of the denomination that runs the College," Mr Varghese said in the letter.

"Hence, I once again request the University to abide by the judgment of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India and avoid creating an unpleasant situation for students seeking admission to St. Stephen's College. I hope this clarifies our position and settles the matter," he said.

St. Stephen's College On Admission Policy by NDTV on Scribd

"The Prospectus of the College for Admissions 2022-2023 was uploaded taking into consideration our obligations, duties, rights and privileges as one of the premier educational institutions in this country. As a constituent college of the University of Delhi, St. Stephen's College respects and intends to follow the CUET as decided by the University; however, as a minority Christian institution we will continue to observe the rights and privileges granted to us by the Constitution of India," the college Principal said in the letter.