Indian Scientists Develop Environment-Friendly Way To Treat Hazardous Bio Waste

India generates 742 tonnes of biomedical waste daily and managing it gives hospitals, literally, a real headache. Most of the waste, which could be anything from blood, sputum, and body parts to bandages and swabs is incinerated in special facilities. But, according to the Central Pollution Control Board, nearly 200 tonnes of hazardous biomedical waste is still untreated.

One of the biggest fallouts of untreated biomedical waste is the development or evolution of microbes that are resistant to antibiotics; this poses a huge risk to all humanity.

Also, safe transportation of biomedical waste poses a special risk.

Now, scientists working at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala have developed an indigenous technology that treats biomedical waste using chemicals and converts it into manure.

The first prototype has been installed at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, where the technology will be validated by in-house scientists.

"It is truly a 'waste-to-wealth' endeavour," Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who is a medical physician, said as he launched the Revolutionary Biomedical Waste Conversion Rig, now named 'Srjanam', at AIIMS. "India's new eco-friendly technology for biomedical waste disposal is set to transform healthcare waste disposal," Dr Singh said.

Shaped like capsicum, the chemical reactor can transform how biomedical waste is treated in India.

The scientists say 'Srjanam' offers a cost-effective and greener alternative to existing technologies for biomedical waste disposal, including incineration.

The fully automated system disinfects and nullifies all hazardous biomedical wastes, like blood, urine, and sputum, as well as laboratory disposables, without the use of costly and energy-intensive incinerators. This makes the disposal of bio waste easy and economical.

One of the unique features of 'Srjanam' is its ability to impart a pleasant fragrance to otherwise foul-smelling toxic waste, making its handling and disposal safer and more manageable.

This 400kg-per-day capacity waste system can currently accommodate up to 10kg per day of biodegradable medical waste. It can convert hazardous biomedical waste into a benign, soil-like powder in less than half-an-hour.

The technology was successfully validated for its antimicrobial and non-toxic nature, and is expected to be ready for implementation soon, pending go-ahead from the concerned authorities.

Dr Singh, the Minister for Science and Technology, emphasised the role of innovation in addressing environmental issues. "This development marks a key milestone towards sustainable waste management in healthcare. 'Srjanam' promises a low-cost solution that is scalable and could be adopted by healthcare institutions across the country."

"This technology provides the potential for a safe, efficient solution to biomedical waste management," said Dr C Anandharamakrishnan, Director of CSIR-NIIST, said. "Safe and efficient management reduces the risk to healthcare workers and the chances of spreading infectious diseases."

Dr (Prof) M. Srinivas, Director of the AIIMS in Delhi said, "It speaks volumes about the scientific collaborative strength in addressing the problem of biomedical waste disposal. It also shows the commitment of AIIMS, New Delhi in adopting things that are beneficial for both healthcare and the environment."

Incineration, however effective, cannot escape the tags of extremely expensive and energy-consuming, and hence pushes up the illegal disposal channels. With 'Srjanam', public health and environmental protection can become achievable realities by getting rid of the issues related to the management of demos for illegal biomedical waste dumping across states.

'Srjanam' makes this possible for healthcare institutions by providing a cost-effective approach to the legal disposal of waste in a sustainable manner.

With the growing demand for better waste disposal solutions, the 'Srjanam' rig offers a safer and more efficient approach, eliminating the risks associated with human exposure to harmful waste and minimising the chances of spills and accidents.

The technology has been third-party validated for its antimicrobial action, and studies have shown that the treated material is safer than organic fertilisers like vermi-compost.

Now scientists at the hospital infection control unit of AIIMS in Delhi will test and validate this new technology, and only then can it get accepted and adopted across the country.