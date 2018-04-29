Srinagar Bound Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Delhi

All passengers were boarded in another flight and departure was made soon after (Representational)
NEW DELHI:
A Srinagar-bound Air India flight with 180 passengers developed a snag mid-air and made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport, the airline told news agency PTI.
The incident happened shortly after take-off due to a technical problem.
According to police and the airline, the flight had taken off at 10.15am and the incident occurred around 10.30am. All passengers were safe and the exact issue is being ascertained.
Passengers were boarded in another flight and departure was made soon after.(With inputs from PTI and IANS)