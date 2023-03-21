Spotify Removes Hundreds Of Bollywood Songs From Music App, Internet Is Not Happy

Spotify has removed hundreds of Hindi songs from the app

If you love Bollywood music and have a Spotify account, then this article is for you. According to a report by BBC, hundreds of Bollywood songs have vanished from the music app. Spotify said that it has not been able to reach an agreement with the owners of the tracks after the old one expired.

Popular tracks including 'Malhari' from Bajirao Mastani, Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho, and the title track of Kalank have been deleted from the app.

Social media users took to Twitter and expressed their displeasure. A user wrote, "Spotify has suddenly removed many Hindi songs from its collection. What could be the reason behind it? Removed Songs include albums from: ABCD2,BaarBaarDekho,BadhaiDo, BangBang, SecretSuperStar, Dangal,Kalank,MissonMangal,PadMan,3idiots,Kedarnath,Jersey,Raazi."

Spotify has suddenly removed many hindi songs from its collection. What could be the reason behind it?

Removed Songs include albums from: ABCD2,BaarBaarDekho,BadhaiDo, BangBang, SecretSuperStar, Dangal,Kalank,MissonMangal,PadMan,3idiots,Kedarnath,Jersey,Raazi — Sai Karthik Brahma (@saikbrahma0) March 19, 2023

Another user wrote, "They removed songs from kedarnath on Spotify! WTFFFF......"

They removed songs from kedarnath on Spotify!

WTFFFF...... — Sayantani Mitra (@allshadeofdrama) March 19, 2023

"Many song albums like Kedarnath, Bhediya and Kalank which were produced by zee music have been removed from Spotify," the third user commented.

Many song albums like Kedarnath, Bhediya and Kalank which were produced by zee music have been removed from Spotify.

I am sad as I am spotify user and happy because I am Zeel share investor. — Abhi Khatri (@AbhiiKhatri) March 20, 2023

Spotify told BBC Newsbeat it's not yet been able to negotiate a new contract. The company added that it would continue "good faith" attempts to find a "creative solution" with Zee Music.