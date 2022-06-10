'Best Person On Earth': Sonu Sood's Help To Child With 8 Limbs Wins Praise

Sonu Sood posted the update on social media with pictures of Chaumukhi Kumari.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, known for his extensive philanthropic endeavours across the country, has now shared another inspiring tale with the world.

In a new post on his social media handles, Mr Sood has revealed the story of Chaumukhi Kumari, a child who was born with a rare condition. Ms Kumari was born with four legs and four hands. But thanks to Mr Sood's intervention and funding, Ms Kumari was able to undergo surgery for her additional four limbs. Upon the successful completion of the surgery, Mr Sood posted an update on social media with pictures of the little one.

In one of the images taken at the hospital after the surgery, Ms Kumari is seen resting on a bed in a hospital gown with her hands covered with bandages. This picture is preceded by two more images of Ms Kumari with four legs and four hands. In one of the pictures, Mr Sood is seen interacting with the child and offering her chocolate as she looks at him.

In the caption, Mr Sood said, "Mera aur Chaumukhi Kumari ka safar kamyaab raha (The journey that Chaumukhi Kumari and I took has been successful).” He further added, “Chaumukhi was born with four legs and four hands in a small village in Bihar. Now she's ready to go back to her home after a successful surgery.”

Ms Kumari's story and Mr Sood's philanthropic gesture have won the hearts of people on social media, including the actor's Bollywood colleagues. Actor Suniel Shetty replied to Mr Sood's Instagram upload with a heart and high-five emoji. Actress Esha Gupta replied with a heart and clap emoji. Actress Pooja Batra too said, “So amazing.” One user also commented, "Best person on earth".

See the post here:

Mr Sood shared the image of Ms Kumari on Twitter as well and said, "One of the country's toughest operations..successful," and thanked Kiran Hospital in Surat for pulling off the complex procedure.

In addition to being an actor in several languages in India, Sonu Sood also runs the Sood Charity Foundation. As per the organization's website, its aim is to “transform the lives of the disadvantaged by empowering them with essential tools” and help them lead a “healthy and productive life.”