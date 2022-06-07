Sonia Gandhi Won't Appear Before Enforcement Directorate Tomorrow: Sources

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, who has tested positive for Covid, will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning tomorrow in the National Herald case, sources have said. She will wait for a green signal from the doctor and a fresh date from the law enforcement agency, sources added.

Mrs Gandhi, 75, had tested positive for Covid on June 2 and isolated herself. Her party had initially clarified that it would not affect her appearance for questioning on June 8.

The Enforcement Directorate had summoned Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi to appear before it in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

The case also involves allegations of cheating, conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust in the acquisition of the Associated Journals Limited -- which ran the newspaper -- by Young Indian Pvt Ltd.

The Congress insists that there is no evidence of money laundering or any monetary exchange and has accused the Centre of misusing central probe agencies for political vendetta.

"This is a strange case of money laundering where no money is involved. The case is more hollow than a pack of cards. We will face it. We are not intimidated. This reeks of vendetta, pettiness, fear and cheap politics," party leader and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said after the Gandhis were summoned.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who was also summoned, had sought a fresh date, citing a trip abroad. He has been asked to appear before the agency on June 13.