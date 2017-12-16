Sonia Gandhi Will Contest From Rae Bareli, Not Me: Priyanka Vadra To NDTV

Highlights There is no question of me contesting from Rae Bareli: Priyanka Vadra Rae Bareli constituency represented by Sonia Gandhi since 2004 Sonia Gandhi yesterday said "My role now is to retire"

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on the sidelines of her brother Rahul Gandhi's takeover today as Congress president, told NDTV that her mother Sonia Gandhi would contest the next national election from her constituency Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh."There is no question of me contesting from Rae Bareli, my mother will be contesting," Ms Vadra said, responding to speculation that she would debut in politics by contesting the 2019 national election from Rae Bareli, the constituency her mother has represented since 2004."My mother is the bravest woman I have seen," she added, her husband Robert Vadra by her side.Yesterday, Sonia Gandhi stumped party leaders and triggered questions about her future in politics as she told NDTV: "My role now is to retire."Congress leaders hastily clarified that Sonia Gandhi was not retiring from politics, even if she was stepping down as party chief.Ms Vadra, a mother of two, has managed her mother's constituency for several years and has also campaigned extensively but confined it to Rae Bareli and neighbouring Amethi, her brother's constituency.Sonia Gandhi has been unwell for the past few years and had vastly reduced her public role, letting her son and number two take the forefront in election campaigns and also party meetings.Her comment on retiring intensified talk about the formal political plunge of her daughter, who is seen to bear an uncanny likeness to her grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi.