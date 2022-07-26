Sonia Gandhi At Enforcement Directorate, Rahul, Priyanka With Her

National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi is at the Enforcement Directorate office

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, arrived at the Enforcement Directorate's Delhi office this afternoon for questioning in an alleged money laundering case linked to National Herald newspaper.

The central probe agency on Friday last week issued fresh summons to the Congress chief to join the investigation into the National Herald case by Monday. It was later deferred by a day.

She was last questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday for nearly two hours, amid strong protests by Congress leaders alleging vendetta politics by the BJP-ruled central government. Then too Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had accompanied her mother to the probe agency's Delhi office.

Sonia Gandhi was asked over two dozen questions in the last sitting at the Enforcement Directorate office.