'Fight Will Go On': Sonam Wangchuk Ends 21-Day Fast Over Ladakh Demands

After surviving on salt and water for 21 days, noted climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has ended his hunger strike to press for statehood for Ladakh and the protection of the fragile Himalayan ecology, but insisted that his fight will continue.

"I will continue to fight for constitutional safeguards for Ladakh and people's political rights," Mr Wangchuk said as he ended the hunger strike. Thousands gathered in various parts of the Union Territory as the fast ended and women's groups have said they will now begin a hunger strike over the same demands.