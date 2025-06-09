Sonam Raghuvanshi Arrested In Husband's Murder: 'Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai' Meme Resurfaces

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sonam Raghuvanshi, 24, was arrested in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, linked to her husband's murder. Police allege she orchestrated the murder by hiring contract killers to eliminate Raja Raghuvanshi. An old meme, "Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai," has resurfaced in connection with the murder case.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, 24, the wife of murdered Indore man Raja Raghuvanshi, 29, has been arrested in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, with the police claiming that she allegedly orchestrated the entire incident by hiring contract killers. Officials said they found Sonam in a dishevelled state on Saturday night at a 'dhaba'. She was taken to the Ghazipur Medical College for treatment, where she surrendered before the police and was subsequently arrested.

In the aftermath of Sonam's arrest, an old internet meme trend has resurfaced, with social media users making the connection. The phrase Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai, translating to 'Sonam Gupta is unfaithful', first surfaced in August 2016 when a photo of a Rs 10 note with the said phrase written on it went viral on social media.

The note, believed to have been written by a jilted lover, was shared far and wide on social media, with others emulating it as well, leading to authorities issuing guidance to not soil the currency notes.

The identity of both the original spurned partner and the now infamous Sonam Gupta remain a mystery, with many believing she may not even exist. While the trend died, as is the case with most viral items, it caught life yet again when the Indian government announced demonetisation in November of the same year.

Nine years later, the trend has picked up pace, but this time, it is related to a grisly murder case where the accused, Sonam, may have plotted to kill her husband.

"Whosoever wrote this long ago was a visionary. Sonam has proved that she is bewafa. In the #Indorecouple case, Sonam Raghuwanshi has hired killers to get rid of his own husband," wrote one user, while another added: "Now I know why Sonam Bewafa hai was a meme a few years ago!!!"

A third commented: "I thought of this angle. Had a feeling that Sonam bewafa hai."

Whosoever wrote this long ago was a visionary.



Sonam has proved that she is bewafa. In the #Indorecouple case Sonam Raghuwanshi has hired killers to get rid of his own husband.



All those people trying to get their son and daughter married please do complete kyc first.



If… pic.twitter.com/NnklmYkWnN — Anjali Chauhan (@anjali69532) June 9, 2025

Police investigating

The newlywed couple, Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, were visiting Cherrapunjee in the East Khasi Hills in Meghalaya for their honeymoon when they went missing on May 23. The couple arrived in Nongriat a day earlier and were last spotted checking out of Balaji Homestay. A scooter that they had rented was found abandoned at Sohrarim a day after they went missing.

Initial reports indicate that Sonam had a relationship with Raj Kushwaha, one of the men arrested in the case, which drove her to plot the murder. As per Vipul Raghuvanshi, Raja Raghuvanshi's brother, Raj was Sonam's employee, and they would speak on the phone a lot.