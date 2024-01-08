Solve This Armed Forces Crossword Puzzle Posted By Indian Navy

The crossword covers several aspects of the armed forces.

The Indian Armed Forces issued a crossword to motivate youth to join the forces. The objective of the crossword is to test people's knowledge of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The crossword covers several aspects of the armed forces, ranging from the weapons the navy uses to its platforms like aircraft carriers and the special operations unit of the Air Force and the Navy.

"The supersonic cruise missile developed by India and Russia, "India's highest military decoration for acts of bravery", the Indian Army's Main Battle Tank, and "Missile jointly developed by India and Israel for the Indian Army", are some questions in the crossword.

Solve this Indian Armed Forces crossword puzzle and test your knowledge: