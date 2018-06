Investigation is underway, to ascertain the cause of the soldier's death. (Representational0

A soldier was found dead under mysterious circumstances near his home in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, police said.Sepoy Neeraj Kumar of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry was on leave and was to report back at his unit in Ferozepur in Punjab on June 30. "His body was today found under mysterious circumstances near his home in Sunderbani area of Rajouri," a police officer said. He added that an FIR had been registered and investigations were on to ascertain the cause of his death.