'Snake In Your Home': Minister Digs Up Lalu Yadav Tweet On Nitish Kumar

Lalu Yadav had slammed Nitish Kumar after he parted ways with RJD in 2017

A day after Bihar's swift role reversal in which Nitish Kumar parted ways with the BJP and tied up with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh today took a swipe at RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav.

"The snake has entered your home," said Mr Singh said, sharing a 2017 tweet by Lalu Yadav in which he wrote that Nitish Kumar sheds skin in the same manner in which a snake does.

"Nitish Kumar has a new skin every two years, any doubt?" the RJD founder had tweeted shortly after Mr Kumar parted ways with his party in 2017 and joined hands with the BJP.

Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as Chief Minister for the eighth time today after he ditched the BJP and announced a new "Grand Alliance" with the Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD and other Opposition parties.

He said the decision to split from the BJP - for the second time in nine years - was based on the feedback he received this morning at an interaction with his party's legislators.

The BJP has accused Mr Kumar of betraying the mandate of the people. The BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "We have a question for Nitish Kumar. Did he not win the 2020 election through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership? Did you win the 2019 election on your own steam? Your 14 men went to the Lok Sabha. You have insulted the mandate of Bihar. How could you do that?"

Mr Kumar, he said, quit the earlier Grand Alliance with the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal citing corruption and joined the BJP.

"So what happened today? Has corruption ended? So why do you repeatedly insult the mandate of the people of Bihar?" he said.