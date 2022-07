Union Minister Smriti Irani, under attack from Congress over an alleged "illegal bar" being run in Goa by her 18-year-old daughter, has hit back saying her daughter's fault is that her mother holds press conferences on "the loot of Rs 5,000 crore by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi".

Ms Irani also dared Rahul Gandhi to fight from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat again in 2024. "I promise he will lose again," she said.

She said she will seek answers "in the court of law, and the court of people".