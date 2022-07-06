Smoke In Cabin Of Raipur-Indore IndiGo Flight After Landing On Tuesday

Smoke was detected in the cabin of a Raipur-Indore IndiGo flight after landing on

Smoke was detected in the cabin of a Raipur-Indore IndiGo flight after landing on Tuesday, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation said today. The incident comes on a day the regulator sent notice to another airline, SpiceJet, for an unusually high number of incidents involving its fleet in the last three weeks.

The DGCA has said, however, that most incidents are routine and addressed in no time.

"On an average about 30 incidents do take place, which includes go-around, missed approaches, diversion, medical emergencies, weather, technical, bird hits. Most of them have no safety implications. On the contrary they are essential conditions of a robust safety management system," Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar told NDTV.