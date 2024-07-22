IAS Smita Sabharwal's Disability Quota Remark Draws Massive Criticism

IAS Disability Quota Row: Smita Sabharwal's post drew sharp responses

Amid a huge row over the selection of controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar under disability criteria, a senior bureaucrat has questioned the need for quotas for the specially-abled in the civil services.

Smita Sabharwal - member-secretary of the Telangana Finance Commission - said the demands of the job for ground work make the job difficult for those with disabilities.

"With all due respect to the Differently Abled. Does an Airline hire a pilot with disability? Or would you trust a surgeon with a disability. The nature of the #AIS ( IAS/IPS/IFoS) is field-work, long taxing hours, listening first hand to people's grievances-which requires physical fitness. Why does this premier service need this Quota in the first place!," Smita Sabharwal posted on X - earlier known as Twitter.

Ms Sabharwal's post drew sharp responses with many calling it "flawed logic" and ignorant.

"This is such a pathetic and exclusionary view to have. Interesting to see how bureaucrats are showing their limited thoughts and their privilege too," Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

"I haven't seen bureaucrats criticising the misuse of the quota such as EWS/Non creamy layer or Disabilities and getting into the system but rather about doing away with a reservation that promotes diversity and inclusion. I don't know how you telling about the number of years in service is relevant to your point. Thanks anyway," Ms Chaturvedi said in another post.

"Amazed that an IAS officer would be so fundamentally ignorant about disability. Most disabilities have no impact on stamina. Or intelligence. But this tweet shows enlightenment and diversity are badly needed," said senior Supreme Court Advocate Karuna Nandy.

"As a trustee of @ncpedp_india, we see thousands of innovative outcomes by people with disabilities, which is inspirational in many ways. NCPEDP was instrumental in getting disabled people in UPSC & we see them struggling daily due to lack of awareness. If given a universal ecosystem, persons with disabilities can contribute to the mainstream society on an equal basis. It's time we educate ourselves rather than excluding 20 Crore Indians from contributing to a better India," said NCPEDP Trustee Arvind Gupta.

Puja Khedkar, the 2023-batch trainee IAS officer made headlines a few weeks ago when Pune collector Suhas Diwase wrote to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, flagging several demands that she was not entitled to during her probation.

This complaint set in motion a chain of events that led to shocking revelations. Questions were raised over how she cleared the tough selection process for UPSC. She was found to have availed of concessions for physical disability and OBC candidacy though she was not eligible.

Her two-year training has now been put on hold, and her selection into the IAS is being probed by a panel formed by the Centre.