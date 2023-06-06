Smart Devices Maker 'Nothing' To Manufacture Phone (2) In India

'Nothing' will make smartphones at the manufacturing facility of BYD in Tamil Nadu.

Smart devices maker Nothing will manufacture its upcoming smartphone Phone (2) in India, which is scheduled to be launched next month, a senior company official said on Monday.

The company will make smartphones at the manufacturing facility of BYD in Tamil Nadu.

"Phone (2) is going to be manufactured in India - Tamil Nadu. The phones manufactured in India will be for consumption in India," Nothing India VP and GM Manu Sharma said.

The company started making its smartphones in India last year with the first version of Phone (1).

"It is very important for us to be accessible to the Indian market, to build the demand and manage supplies. We wanted to be close to the market. Our Phone (1) has been very successful in India and globally as well. Our demand is such that large volumes are manufactured right here in India," Mr Sharma said.

He said that the company will be using recycled material in Phone (2).

"We will use 100 per cent recycled copper, steel, tin etc, and the 80 per cent of plastic used in the Phone (2)," Mr Sharma added.

The London-headquartered company is also in discussions with more manufacturing partners to make its other products.

"As we continue to manufacture our phone in India, we will continue to evaluate opportunities for other products as well," Mr Sharma said.



