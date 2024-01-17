Slogans Supporting Khalistan Surface In Delhi Ahead Of Republic Day

Slogans supporting Khalistan surfaced in parts of Delhi this morning ahead of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's threats for Republic Day. Slogans in support of Khalistan were found written on walls of Chander Vihar area of Outer Delhi.

The Delhi Police have removed the slogans and filed a case in this matter.

The US claims Pannun, an American-Canadian citizen, was the subject of an assassination bid orchestrated by Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national and an un-named Indian government official.

Pannun had warned about hoisting the Khalistani flag in Delhi on January 26, which is celebrated as Republic Day.

Sources said Sikhs for Justice wrote slogans in support of Khalistan on the walls of Chandra Vihar area after his warning video was widely circulated.

The slogans sought a referendum and voting for the demand of separate Khalistan.

Sources said Pannun instigates such activities through his sleeper cells in Delhi ahead of Republof Day and Independence Day.

Pannun has also issued threats to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Sources said he has called on gangsters to attack Mr Mann on Republic Day.

In view of such threats, Mr Mann has Z+ category security cover. The Punjab Police have promised "strict action" against those who might plot to assassinate Mr Mann.

Pannun has also issued threats about the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya due on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present on the occasion along with other senior members of his government, industrialists and other celebrities.

Earlier, Pannun had also threatened to attack the new Parliament building in Delhi. On the day named, two men smuggled smoke bombs inside the Lok Sabha and let them off during the proceedings.

The police, however, claimed they had no connection with Khalistan activists and were protesting about myriad subjects including Manipur violence and farmers' issues. The men have been arrested and face charges under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA.