Six Members Of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang Arrested In Punjab: Police

Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria is a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Punjab Police has arrested six members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang who were operating a weapon and drugs smuggling racket, officials said on Monday.

The arrests were made by a Rupnagar police team. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the arrested accused, the police officials said.

Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria is a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

"CIA Team @RupnagarPolice has arrested 6 members of Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang and recovered 12 pistols & 50 live cartridges. They were operating a weapon & drug smuggling racket. FIR is registered and further investigation is ongoing," Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

He said stern action will be taken against all those involved in running illegal weapon networks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)