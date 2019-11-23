Sign Of 'Mature Democracy', Says JP Nadda After BJP's Move In Maharashtra

A stable government will be formed under leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, says JP Nadda. (File)

BJP working president JP Nadda today congratulated the people of Maharashtra after his party formed a government under Devendra Fadnavis.

In a turn of events early morning, Mr Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

"A stable government will be formed under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra and I should congratulate people of Maharashtra. It is sign of mature democracy," Mr Nadda said.

In a tweet, Mr Nadda said: "I Congratulate @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am sure that under the guidance of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji, BJP-NCP Gov will take Maharashtra to newer heights."

