Sidhu Moose Wala's Song 'SYL' Released, 1st After His Death

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's song "SYL" was released on his YouTube channel this evening, weeks after his death. The song, released by his team on his official YouTube channel, amassed over one million views within an hour of its release.

SYL, written and sung by Moose Wala, is the first song to be released after his death. The Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, Punjab's right over river waters and Sikh prisoners languishing in jails are among the issues highlighted in the song.

The song was released a day after it was leaked on Wednesday, days after an appeal by Moose Wala's family to all music producers that they should not share or release any of his unfinished tracks with anyone except his father, Balkaur Singh.

Balkaur Singh would be taking the final call on his son's pending and unreleased works.

Following the release of 'SYL', several fans shared emotional messages for the singer in the comment section. One user wrote, "No one can ever be able to replace him .... Always in our hearts.... Keep listening to this song with tears in my eyes ..."

"Miss you Ustaad. Long live on heart mere Bhai. Sidhu Moose Wala Legend JINDJAAN," wrote another.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has admitted that he was the mastermind in the killing and was planning it since last August.