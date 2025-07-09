"Opening Doors For Space Research For Indians": Shubhanshu Shukla On Axiom Mission

India's Gaganyatri and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla in at the International Space Station (ISS) doing scientific research. Group Captain Shukla, who is part of the Axiom Mission 4, or what is sometimes also referred to as Mission Akash Ganga, is India's first astronaut aboard the ISS.

In a conversation with Dr Lucie Low, the chief scientist at Axiom Space, he shared an update on how he has been busy doing the scientific experiments at the space station. He highlighted the breadth and significance of the Indian research portfolio he is executing in microgravity, marking a new chapter in India's space exploration journey.

He also expressed immense pride in being the conduit for Indian scientists and researchers, bringing their experiments to life aboard the ISS.

"This mission is actually kind of opening the doors for microgravity or space research for Indian researchers and scientists," he said, emphasising the collaborative efforts between the Indian space agency, ISRO, and national institutions across India.

The research spans multiple disciplines, including stem cell therapy, agricultural science, cognitive psychology, and micro-foods.

Group Captain Shukla detailed his work on stem cell research, which he described as particularly exciting. In this experiment, scientists are exploring whether adding supplements to the stem cells of muscles can accelerate healing and tissue regeneration. Conducted inside the station's glove box, this study could have far-reaching implications for both space medicine and terrestrial healthcare.

Another key area of investigation involves studying the effects of microgravity on seeds, specifically Moong beans and Fenugreek (Methi), which are used in Indian diets. These experiments aim to understand how space conditions influence germination, genetic expression, and nutritional content across generations. The findings could inform future space farming strategies and enhance food security for long-duration missions. He will sprout these in space, but will not be able to eat them there.

Group Captain Shukla also mentioned research evaluating cognitive load on astronauts interacting with digital screens. This study, known as Voyager Displays, examines how microgravity affects human-machine interaction, including gaze fixation, pointing accuracy, and stress levels. The results could lead to improved interface designs for spacecraft and even benefit aviation and remote operations on Earth.

In addition to these, Group Captain Shukla is conducting experiments on microalgae growth and the survival of tardigrades-tiny aquatic organisms known for their resilience. The microalgae study investigates their potential as a sustainable food source and life support component, while the tardigrade experiment seeks to understand how these organisms withstand extreme space conditions, including cosmic radiation and ultra-low temperatures.

Dr Low responded with admiration, thanking Group Captain Shukla for his dedication and hard work.

"Thank you, Shux (Group Captain Shukla's call sign), that's fantastic, and thank you for all your hard work doing all of the science in the glove box and for the entire ISRO portfolio," she said, acknowledging the significance of his contributions.

This mission, a product of the partnership between NASA and ISRO, fulfils a commitment made by former US President Joe Biden and incumbent President Donald Trump, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send an Indian astronaut to the ISS.

It also includes doing five secret joint science human biology investigations between NASA and ISRO and two STEM demonstrations, reinforcing the shared vision of both agencies to advance scientific knowledge and expand space collaboration.

Earlier, Union Science Minister Dr Jitendra Singh had noted that Group Captain Shukla's focus areas include space technology, space bio-manufacturing, and bio-astronautics. This mission not only marks India's entry into high-end space research but also sets the stage for future collaborations and innovations in the field.

His work aboard the ISS is a testament to India's growing capabilities in space science and its commitment to contributing meaningfully to global research efforts.