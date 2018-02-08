Father Of Army Officer Accused In Kashmir Civilian Deaths, Goes To Supreme Court

3 people had died in the firing which escalated tensions and protests in the Kashmir valley (File)
New Delhi:
The father of the Major-rank army officer accused in the case involving the deaths of three men in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, has approached the Supreme Court. His petition, challenging the police case, said it violated the officer's fundamental rights and appealed to the court to ask the Centre to protect the rights of soldiers working in Jammu and Kashmir.
The contentious police case -- which has now turned a political controversy - had named the officer and his unit. They were accused of opening fire on a group of protesters, in which three men had died. The army had contended that the soldiers were vastly outnumbered by the stone-throwing mob, and had opened fire only after the crowd disregarded repeated warnings.
In the petition, the officer's father, who is a former armyman, said he had been compelled to move the Supreme Court directly because of the "extremely hostile situation in Jammu and Kashmir".