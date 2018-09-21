As Nandita Das' "Manto" Debuts, Rumours On Social Media Of Stalled Shows

Manto screening: "This is shocking! I just got a similar message from a friend in Ahmedabad. What's going on?" Nandita Das tweeted

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 21, 2018 14:53 IST
Manto, a biopic on writer Saadat Hasan Manto produced by Nandita Das, released today

New Delhi: 

Actor-filmmaker Nandita Das tweeted today that she had heard about screenings of her film Manto being cancelled in parts of India. Manto, a biopic on Pakistani writer Saadat Hasan Manto, released today.

On social media, many tweeted that morning shows had been cancelled. Nandita Das retweeted one of the posts and called it "shocking".

Multiplex giant PVR Ltd replied to another Twitter user that it was "due to some technical glitch".

Ms Das said the distribution team is looking into the matter.

"Rest assure Manto will reach you. The story must be told and heard. Thank you all for your interest and support. Please keep me posted," she said.

Some 40 minutes later, PVR replied to Nandita Das, saying Manto is playing in its multiplexes across the country.

When NDTV dialled PVR's customer care number, the person on the line said Manto is being screened at their multiplex in south Delhi's Saket and one can book tickets. Some people on Twitter, however, replied to PVR's tweet, saying their customer care helpline in Delhi has clearly told them that the matter is still unresolved.

Read In

