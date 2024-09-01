Shivaji Statue Collapse: Protest vs Protest In Mumbai As INDIA Raises Pitch

Massive security arrangement is in place for the Opposition protest over Shivaji statue collapse

The Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra has deployed heavy security ahead of the mega Mumbai protest announced by the Maha Vikas Aghadi over the collapse of Chhattrapati Shivaji's 35-foot statue at Malvan in Sindhudurg.

The ruling BJP has questioned the relevance of the protest and has planned a march of its own to counter the Opposition's agitation.

A huge posse of police personnel of security forces has gathered at the Gateway of India. The monument has also been shut for tourists, citing law and order.

Top leader of the INDIA bloc in Maharashtra -- Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and state Congress president Nana Patole will be participating in the Opposition rally from Hutatma Chowk in the Fort area to Gateway of India.

The Opposition bloc has called its agitation "jode maro" protest, which means "hit with footwear". Calling upon people to join the march, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has tweeted that it is coming to bow at Shivaji's feet to "awaken the pride of Maharashtra". The Sharad Pawar faction of NCP has said there is no forgiveness for "corrupt Shivdrohis". The state unit of the Congress has said the march is aimed at teaching a lesson to "Shivdrohis" who did shoddy work, committed corruption and insulted Shivaji.

The collapse of the Shivaji statue, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi just 8 months back, has sparked a massive political row in Maharashtra. The project was handled by the Navy in coordination with the state government. Police have arrested the structural consultant for the project and its contractor. They have been charged under sections relating to attempt to murder, culpable homicide and act endangering life and safety of others.

Amid the political backlash, Prime Minister Modi has apologised to the people for the statue's collapse. "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name or a king. For us, he is our deity. Today, I bow my head at his feet and apologise to my deity. I also apologise to the people hurt by the collapse," he has said.

BJP Questions INDIA Protest

The ruling party has alleged that the Opposition's protest is politically motivated and has been organised with an eye on the upcoming sate polls. State BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said the

Opposition's love for Shivaji is superficial.

"Is the PM's apology not enough? Rahul Gandhi had also apologised for his comments on the Rafale episode. Will they (MVA) stage a similar protest for these apologies?" Mr Upadhye questioned.

The BJP spokesperson said the party's youth wing would stage agitations near statues of Shivaji Maharaj across Maharashtra to "expose" the Opposition. He alleged that previous Congress-led governments in the state did nothing to preserve the forts of Shivaji.

At Mumbai, the BJP will be holding an agitation in Dadar under the leadership of city party chief Ashish Shelar to counter the INDIA bloc agitation.