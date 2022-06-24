"Union Minister Threatening Sharad Pawar," Alleges Sena, Flags It To PM

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today alleged that Maharashtra alliance leader Sharad Pawar had been threatened by a Union Minister. Do Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah condone such threats by their minister, Mr Raut questioned.

"He is the son of Maharashtra. They are threatening him. Modi ji, Amit Shah, have you heard? Your minister is threatening Sharad Pawar - do you support such threats? Maharashtra wants to know," said Mr Raut, who is among the few Shiv Sena leaders still with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after a revolt that has left a majority of party MLAs on rebel Eknath Shinde's side.

Mr Raut had earlier tweeted the allegation.

"A Union Minister threatened that if Sharad Pawar tries to save the Maha Vikas Aghadi, he will not be allowed to go home, he will be stopped on the road. If this is what the BJP is doing then you declare it. Whether the government stays or goes, such language for Sharad Pawar is unacceptable," tweeted the Shiv Sena spokesperson and MP.