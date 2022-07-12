Shiv Sena Workers Commit Loyalty To Uddhav Thackeray On Notarized Bond Papers: Report

"We have prepared more than 100 notarised bond papers", a Shiv Sena leader said.

Shiv Sena workers and office-bearers in Aurangabad have started committing their loyalty to party president Uddhav Thackeray by signing bond papers and getting them notarized.

A local leader said on Monday that they launched this drive "spontaneously" in view of the rebellion by Eknath Shinde and other MLAs against the Sena leadership.

The Sena workers are pledging their loyalty to Uddhav Thackeray on bond papers, each valued Rs 100, and getting them notarized.

"We have prepared more than 100 notarised bond papers in the Narli Baugh area of Aurangabad city. The party has not ordered us to do this but we are doing it spontaneously. We will hand over these bond papers to Shiv Sena," Jaywant Oak, Aurangabad district deputy president, told Press Trust of India.

Aurangabad city unit of Shiv Sena met Uddhav Thackeray at his private residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai.

"Shiv Sena cadres in Aurangabad along with senior leaders have extended their support to Uddhav Thackeray," said Aurangabad city Shiv Sena president Balasaheb Thorat.

Mr Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister on June 30 with Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy CM, after the Thackeray-led MVA government collapsed last month.

