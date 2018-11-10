Helped 5,000 Drought-Affected Families In Maharashtra, Claims Shiv Sena

A statement issued by the Shiv Sena in Mumbai said farmers in Marathwada and Vidarbha are having to grapple with severe drought conditions during Diwali.

All India | | Updated: November 10, 2018 23:26 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Helped 5,000 Drought-Affected Families In Maharashtra, Claims Shiv Sena

As part of its programme, the Sena has distributed 15 kg wheat. (Representational)

Mumbai: 

The Shiv Sena on Saturday claimed to have distributed food grains and household items to 5,000 families of farmers affected by drought in Maharashtra.

A statement issued by the Shiv Sena in Mumbai said farmers in Marathwada and Vidarbha are grappling with severe drought conditions during Diwali.

"Thus, the Sena is lending a helping hand to 5,000 families of farmers in Amravati, Buldhana, Parbhani, Aurangabad, Akola, Hingoli, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Washim, Nanded, Osmanabad and Yavatmal," it said.

As part of its programme, the Sena has distributed 15 kgs wheat and rice, 5 litres edible oil, 5 kgs sugar, 3 kgs dal, 2 kgs rawa and maida, soaps and other household items to them in Diwali, the statement said.

On October 31, the state government declared drought in 151 talukas across 26 districts.

Of these, 112 are facing "severe drought" and 39 "medium drought".

The state comprises 355 talukas, of which 182 were declared "drought-prone" on October 24.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Shiv SenaMumbaiMaharashtra Drought

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveKarnataka By-election ResultsUS ElectionsTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScoreBenefits Of JaljeeraPNR StatusTrain StatusEntertainment NewsDelhi Air PollutionBenefits Of Coriander Seeds

................................ Advertisement ................................