Helped 5,000 Drought-Affected Families In Maharashtra, Claims Shiv Sena

As part of its programme, the Sena has distributed 15 kg wheat. (Representational)

The Shiv Sena on Saturday claimed to have distributed food grains and household items to 5,000 families of farmers affected by drought in Maharashtra.

A statement issued by the Shiv Sena in Mumbai said farmers in Marathwada and Vidarbha are grappling with severe drought conditions during Diwali.

"Thus, the Sena is lending a helping hand to 5,000 families of farmers in Amravati, Buldhana, Parbhani, Aurangabad, Akola, Hingoli, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Washim, Nanded, Osmanabad and Yavatmal," it said.

As part of its programme, the Sena has distributed 15 kgs wheat and rice, 5 litres edible oil, 5 kgs sugar, 3 kgs dal, 2 kgs rawa and maida, soaps and other household items to them in Diwali, the statement said.

On October 31, the state government declared drought in 151 talukas across 26 districts.

Of these, 112 are facing "severe drought" and 39 "medium drought".

The state comprises 355 talukas, of which 182 were declared "drought-prone" on October 24.