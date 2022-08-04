In 'Who Is Real Sena' Fight, Supreme Court Breather for Team Thackeray

In a big relief to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the fight over control of the Shiv Sena, the Supreme Court today told the Election Commission not to decide on a plea by rival Eknath Shinde, the Maharashtra Chief Minister, to recognise his group as the real Shiv Sena.

The Supreme Court is likely to take a call on Monday on whether the matter needs to be referred to a constitution bench.

Claiming that he commands the numbers - and, therefore, the Sena - Mr Shinde had submitted that courts shouldn't interfere with internal party decisions "taken democratically by majority".