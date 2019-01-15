'Cut From List': Shashi Tharoor Says Not Allowed Into Temple With PM Modi

PM Modi visited Kerala on Tuesday and offered prayers at Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has alleged that he and other local leaders were not allowed to enter Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Kerala visit on Tuesday. In an attack on Twitter, Mr Tharoor, who is member of parliament (MP) from Thiruvananthapuram, accused the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) of striking their names from the list of people allowed in the temple when the PM was there.

"Received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the SreePadmanabhaSwamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram for the unveiling of a plaque of the Swadesh Darshan project. But when the local MP, MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) and mayor were to enter the temple with him for darshan, we learned that the PMO had cut us from the list," he tweeted.

PM Modi visited Kerala on Tuesday. He offered prayers at the centuries-old Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple. Governor Justice P Sathasivam and state Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran accompanied PM Modi inside the temple.

It seems that under the BJP even God must serve a political purpose & members of other parties must not be allowed to worship in the Prime ministerial presence! https://t.co/OuxbyxRdAb — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 15, 2019

Before entering the temple, he unveiled at the east gate, a plaque on the project "Development of Spiritual Circuit: Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple-Aranmula-Sabarimala". Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister of State for Tourism, Alphons Kannanthanam and Mr Tharoor were present in the function.

Shashi Thaoor is one of the most bitter critics of PM Modi and his government's policy. He has been attacking the government on a host of issues including the implementation of GST and the 2016 note ban. He recently called PM Modi's party a sinking ship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the state's Left-led government and the opposition Congress over the handling of the Sabarimala temple issue since the Supreme Court verdict ended the shrine's traditional ban on women of reproductive age.

In a rally at Kollam, PM Modi said: "The CPM government's conduct on Sabarimala will go down in history as the most shameful action of any government in power... We know CPM government never respected spirituality, religion... but no one thought it would turn so shameful".

Amid the massive protests -- against the verdict and the women who reached Sabarimala -- the state government had said it was duty-bound to implement the top court's orders.

The state's stand had drawn enormous criticism from the right-wing groups who had hit the streets over the issue. Attacks also came from the BJP, which has been trying to expand its footprint in the state.

With inputs from PTI