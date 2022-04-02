Shashi Tharoor Child Actor In This 1954 Film? His Response To The 'Secret'

Film writer Vaibhav Vishal had claimed Shashi Tharoor was a child artiste.

A day after leaving Twitter users confused on whether he had acted in movies as a child artiste, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor today clarified that he just "played along for fun" with film writer Vaibhav Vishal as part of the latter's prank on April Fool's Day.

"For all those folks who took this exchange seriously: It's a joke! He is pulling my leg and I am playing along for fun. See yesterday's date!," the Kerala MP tweeted using #AprilFoolsDay.

And I had tried to keep it secret all along! Good sleuthing @ofnosurnamefame ! Btw I am still known as Master Gyaan… https://t.co/8mK8A8qRmH - Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 1, 2022

Vaibhav Vishal also clarified the same with a humourous Tweet: "Politics is the best acting @ShashiTharoor does, and he does a phenomenal job of it, but outside of that, he never has acted in any movies".

Sorry to burst everybody's bubble here, but you guys were, well, April fooled. Politics is the best acting @ShashiTharoor does, and he does a phenomenal job of it, but outside of that, he never has acted in any movies.



PS: Master Gyaan he definitely is. - Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) April 2, 2022

Posting a black and white photo, Mr Vishal on Friday claimed that Mr Tharoor was the child artiste in the movie Jailor.

"Today was just the right day to revisit this picture. Go, Shashi!"

The Congress MP reacted to it and said he had tried to keep this a secret all along.

The Twitter exchange dumbfounded social media, with some exclaiming that Mr Tharoor looks the same, including his hairstyle, jacket!

Social users replied that Jailor was released in 1958, two years after Shashi Tharoor was born.One of the users later pointed out that the still is from Ferry, a 1954 movie.

This is not the first time that Shashi Tharoor's name has been linked to a movie. A photo from 1994 Salman Khan and Aamir Khan-starrer Andaz Apna Apna often does the round claiming that the man sitting behind them in the bus scene is Shashi Tharoor.