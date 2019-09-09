Pranab Mukherjee's Daughter Appointed Congress National Spokesperson

Former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar's son Anshul Kumar has also been given the position.

All India | | Updated: September 09, 2019 19:35 IST
Sharmishtha Mukherjee is the president of Delhi Mahila Congress.


New Delhi: 

The Congress on Monday appointed former president Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee and and ex-Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar's son Anshul Kumar as national spokespersons.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved their appointment, party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a statement.

Sharmishtha Mukherjee, who is the Delhi Mahila Congress chief, took to Twitter to thank Sonia  Gandhi and Randeep Surjewala for the appointment.



