Pranab Mukherjee's Daughter Appointed Congress National Spokesperson

Sharmishtha Mukherjee is the president of Delhi Mahila Congress.

The Congress on Monday appointed former president Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee and and ex-Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar's son Anshul Kumar as national spokespersons.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved their appointment, party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a statement.

Sharmishtha Mukherjee, who is the Delhi Mahila Congress chief, took to Twitter to thank Sonia Gandhi and Randeep Surjewala for the appointment.

