Rebel Uncle, Rebel Nephew: Tale Of 2 NCP Foundation Day Events In Pune

The final phase of the 1990s marked a turning point in Maharashtra's political history. For the first time, the state saw a Shiv Sena-BJP coalition in power, while the Congress faced a major setback with one of its strongest leaders walking out over differences with the high command.

That leader was Sharad Pawar. In his rebellion, he took along a band of young leaders from across the state, each rooted in different regions and sectors like education, agriculture, and cooperatives. Among them was a relatively young but prominent face: Ajit Pawar, his nephew. Though not senior in age or hierarchy, Ajit commanded attention for both his lineage and his prompt, unorthodox style of leadership.

Little did the 40-year-old leader know that decades later, he would not only challenge his uncle's authority but also lay claim to the very party Sharad Pawar had founded, with the same symbol, and backed by many of the senior leaders who once rebelled with his uncle.

Fast forward to June 10, 2025. Ajit Pawar's NCP (AP) is nearly two years old. Yet, he too will celebrate the 26th foundation day of the Nationalist Congress Party-thanks to the Election Commission of India's recognition of his faction as the official NCP.

The contrasting scenes at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex in Pune reflect the mood and political positioning of both factions in the state.

At Bal Gandharva in Shivajinagar, not more than 50 people - mostly local party workers - were seen quietly preparing for the big day. A small mandap was set up, and modest arrangements were in place by the afternoon.

"It is a very happy moment, but also one of curiosity. The party has been in power and opposition. In the next four months, we have local body elections coming up. Pawar saheb will give a good message for the party and the MVA," said NCP (SP) Pune chief Prashant Jagtap.

Ten kilometres away, the preparations were grander at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex. Pink banners covered the venue. Over 100 workers were busy with final touches, under the supervision of 35-year-old Parth Pawar, the elder son of Ajit Pawar.

"Tomorrow, the party is celebrating 26 years. Our leader, Ajit Pawar, will be addressing us. Sunil Tatkare and Parth Pawar contributed to this programme. Fifty thousand people from across the state are expected," said Anand Paranjpe, chief spokesperson of the NCP (AP).

The Big Question

What makes this year's celebration nationally significant is the buzz around a possible merger between the two factions of the NCP. Sharad Pawar has delegated the decision to his daughter, Supriya Sule, while the Ajit Pawar faction is awaiting an official proposal.

"If Pawar had to go with the BJP, he would have gone in 2014. Even in 2019, there was an attempt. If we had to go, we would have gone with Ajit Dada earlier. Sharad Pawar has spent more time in the opposition than in power-he has never aligned with the BJP. People like me are sure it's not going to happen. No discussion about party merger has happened, or will happen," said Mr Jagtap.

On the other hand, the Ajit Pawar faction - fresh off a victory in the Vidhan Sabha - is optimistic about a flood of new entries.

"After tomorrow's program, there are going to be a lot of additions. A lot of people want to work with Ajit Dada. Many will be on the ground. A different message will be given by our leader-things will become clear soon. Many are ready to join us," said Suraj Chavan, NCP (AP) spokesperson.

The Upcoming Civic Polls

Beyond the merger rumours, the Foundation Day also kicks off preparations for the upcoming local body elections, long overdue in the state. Pune, in particular, remains a stronghold for both factions.

"The 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' isn't reaching people, inflation is up -we're paying more, but getting the same money back. It's been two months since anyone received funds. Petrol prices, unemployment, high school fees, and expensive bus tickets are all issues we'll be taking up," said Dilshad Akhtar from NCP (SP).

The Ajit Pawar faction, too, sees this event as a stepping stone toward civic poll strategies.

"Directions for the upcoming elections will be given by the party chief," said Anand Paranjpe.