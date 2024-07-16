Farmers Prep For March To Delhi After Haryana Told To Remove Roadblocks

Farmers had clashed with security personnel during their march to Delhi in February

Protesting farmers will march to Delhi after the Haryana government clears roadblocks at Shambhu border separating Haryana and Punjab. Jagjeet Singh Dallewal, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Sidhupur, told NDTV they will continue their peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar or Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

The farmers have been protesting against the Centre over various demands, including a Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee for crops. They have been camping at the Haryana border since February, when clashes broke out between cops and the protesters trying to march to Delhi.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has now directed the state government to remove the barricades at the border. The high court has said the blockade is causing inconvenience to the commuters. The Haryana government has challenged the ruling in the Supreme Court, citing law and order concerns.

The farmer leader said if they are stopped again and the road is blocked, "the government will be responsible".

Mr Dallewal said they have planned a peaceful protest at Ambala tomorrow and the day after to express solidarity with Navdeep Singh. Navdeep Singh was arrested during the protest in March and faces multiple charges, including rioting and attempt to murder.

Responding to the Haryana government's challenge in the Supreme Court, the farmer leader said, "It is the government that has blocked the road, not farmers."

Mr Dallewal also raised questions over the probe panel formed to investigate the death of Shubhkaran Singh during a clash between protesting farmers and Haryana security personnel in February.

A resident of Bathinda, the 21-year-old was killed at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21.