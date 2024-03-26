'Shakti Swaroopa': PM Dials Sandeshkhali Victim, BJP Basirhat Pick Rekha Patra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called up a sexual harassment victim from Bengal's Sandeshkhali, also the BJP's candidate from Basirhat Lok Sabha seat, and asked about her poll preparations. In his telephonic conversation with Rekha Patra, the Prime Minister asked her about the mood of the people and called her Shakti Swaroopa (embodiment of Shakti). Ms Patra told the Prime Minister about the sufferings of the people of the island, who have alleged harassment by Trinamool Congress leaders.

The Sandeshkhali residents' allegations of land grab, extortion and sexual harassment against Trinamool leaders has emerged as a key talking point for the upcoming election. Eager to keep the pot boiling, the BJP has fielded Ms Patra has its candidate for the Basirhat seat, under which Sandeshkhali comes.

The Prime Minister's 'Shakti Swaroopa' title for Ms Patra is also a play on the Shakti debate between the BJP and the INDIA alliance.

Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark that the Opposition is up against the "shakti" - meaning power - of the State, Prime Minister Modi had said the INDIA alliance wants to destroy Shakti, which is worshipped in several parts of India.

The Prime Minister's counter-strike alluded to Shaktism, a goddess-centric tradition in Hinduism widely followed in several parts of the country, including Bengal.