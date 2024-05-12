Fresh Tension In Bengal's Sandeshkhali, Trinamool MLA's Aide Attacked

BJP supporters took out a protest in West Bengal's Sandeskhali today

Fresh tension erupted at Sandeskhali island in West Bengal today when BJP supporters allegedly attacked a Trinamool Congress worker during a protest. Tatan Gayen, an aide of Trinamool MLA Sukumar Mahata, was attacked at a stone's throw from the local police station. Police reached the spot soon and riot control force was called in.

The BJP took out a protest on the island today, with party workers accusing the Trinamool Congress government of foisting false cases against them.

The nondescript island in North 24 Parganas made national headlines after residents accused local Trinamool leaders, led by strongman Sheikh Shahjahan, of land grab, extortion and sexual harassment. Shahjahan, now expelled by Trinamool, is in CBI's custody in connection with a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate officials.

In a shocking twist earlier last month, a viral video showed local BJP leader Gangadhar Koyal purportedly saying that no rapes or sexual harassment took place in Sandeshkhali and that women were convinced to file complaints on the instruction of BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly. The BJP and the leader in the video have claimed that the clip was doctored.

In another shock development, a woman has alleged that people linked with the BJP made her sign a blank paper and then wrote a false rape complaint in her name.

The developments have sparked a political slugfest, with the Trinamool accusing the BJP of cooking up stories to malign its image for political gains.

BJP workers today staged a protest outside the local police station and demanded action against local Trinamool leaders, who they alleged were spreading fake videos. Among the protesters was BJP's candidate from Basirhat, Sandeshkhali resident Rekha Patra.

Speaking to the media, a woman BJP supporter accused the local administration of filing false cases against BJP supporters. "The Trinamool government is harassing us because the ground is slipping from under their feet."

Responding to allegations that the BJP paid women to make sexual harassment allegations, she said, "Did Mamata Banerjee come here even once and see anyone paying us? The mothers of Sandeshkhali have hit the streets for their honour."

Another woman protester targeted the woman who has accused that BJP leaders filed a false rape complaint in her name. "How much money have they got to claim that everything is a lie? They should be arrested, otherwise the people won't spare them."

Trinamool MLA Sukumar Mahata, whose aide was assaulted, has said someone must have instigated the attack. "They had gheraoed the police station. Then they were instigated to attack. Is this political decency?" he told the local media. Visuals show women surrounding the Trinamool MLA's aide.

Local BJP leader Sajal Ghosh has said there was no law in Sandeskhali for 12 years. "Till today, Trinamool beat up whoever they wanted. Three of our workers were shot dead, their bodies were not found. So today's incident cannot be called unfortunate," he told the media.