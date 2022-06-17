Woman Stabbed To Death By Daughter's Tuition Teacher In Uttar Pradesh

Shahjahanpur: The girl's condition is stated to be very critical.(File)

A 45-year-old woman was stabbed to death and her teenage daughter injured by the girl's tuition teacher here on Friday, police said.

The accused, Dawood, barged into the girl's house at the Puttu Lal crossing under Ramchandra Mission police station here when she and her mother were offering prayers. He attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon, they said.

Dawood, who used to teach the girl Urdu and Arabic, is on the run, the police said.

Circle Officer (City) Akhand Pratap Singh told news agency PTI that police immediately reached the spot and rushed the girl and her mother to the medical college hospital where the latter was declared dead. The girl's condition is stated to be very critical.

Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, the police said.

The girl's father told reporters that Dawood often asked his daughter to call him on his phone but she did not oblige.

