Delhi School Vice-Principal, Teachers Suspended Over Sex Assault Of 2 Boys

The assault took place in April during a summer camp (Representational)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today ordered "immediate suspension" of the vice-principal and some teachers of a school - where two boys were sexually assaulted by their classmates earlier this year.

Officials said action has been taken against the vice-principal and the school's teachers for their "failure to act" after the students reported the assault.

The Chief Minister also directed the Directorate of Education to issue guidelines for schools to handle cases of abuse in a "supportive environment for children."

"He has asked for a high-quality material for reference of all teachers and principals to tackle such cases," officials said.

The two boys,12 and 13, have filed separate complaints alleging that they were sexually assaulted by five to six classmates at a summer camp in April this year.

The 13-year-old boy has alleged that his classmates asked him to come along to a park and sexually assaulted him. He said he recently told his teachers about the incident– after his classmates started troubling him again - but they "didn't do anything".

"The student then told his parents who registered a complaint on Sunday," officials said.

The 12-year-old boy also alleged that the same students sexually assaulted him in the toilet during the summer camp.

All the accused are minors and they were produced before a child welfare committee, police said, adding further investigation is on.