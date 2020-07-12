Severe Flood Warning Issued For Assam, Arunachal As Heavy Rain Continues

Barpeta district in Lower Assam is among the worst-hit by the floods.

A severe flood warning was issued for Assam and Arunachal Pradesh today after the water in the Brahmaputra river started flowing above danger mark and heavy rainfall continued in the state for the fourth day.

The Central Water Commission issued the flood warning for both states.

Over eight lakh people have been affected by floods in Assam, across 1,352 villages in 21 districts. Dhemaji in Upper Assam and Barpeta in Lower Assam are the worst-hit. In Arunachal, low-lying areas of Pasighat and Namsai have been flooded.

On Saturday, two more people died in Assam, taking the death count due to the floods this year to 42. On Friday, eight people had died in landslides in Arunachal Pradesh.

The water levels in Brahmaputra and its tributaries are expected to rise in different parts of the state. In Arunachal Pradesh, major rivers like Dibang and Siang are flowing above the danger level, government sources said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is carrying out massive rescue operations in Assam and more than 460 people have been evacuated till now, sources added. Over 9,000 people have been shifted to relief camps till now.

Apart from flood-related deaths, 24 people died in landslides triggered by rainfall in different parts of Assam.

The weather department has predicted heavy rains in the northeast till today.

Several embankments were breached, and roads and bridges were damaged as a result of rising floodwaters, according to reports from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Nearly 80 percent of Kaziranga National Park is flooded and animals are fleeing to higher grounds.