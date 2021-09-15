Amid Dengue Outbreak, 4 Districts In Uttar Pradesh See Spike In Cases

UP Health Minister says the viral outbreak is due to loopholes in the working of some officials. (File)

A surge in dengue cases has been seen among children in various districts of Uttar Pradesh.

In Agra, according to the government data to date, the total number of dengue patients in the district is 35, out of which 14 are still active.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Arun Kumar Srivastava, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Agra said," As of now, 35 cases of dengue were reported in the district, out of which only 14 cases are still active. We are providing proper medical care to the patients and fogging is being done daily to prevent infection, and dengue, malaria and viral rapid kits are available at all our health centres."

Mr Rajeev Upadhyay, President, Indian Medical Association, Agra said that the situation is very bad and the Health Department is not providing the updated data as according to the situation, 40 to 50 per cent of the patients are coming from dengue and viral, in which 60 per cent are only children.

In Firozabad, 60 children have died due to dengue and 465 children are still admitted to the child ward of the medical college in the district.

Dr Dinesh Kumar Premi, Chief District Medical Officer, Firozabad said, "The health teams are going door-to-door to give instructions to the people to keep cleanliness. The death count has risen to 60 till yesterday. We are doing door-to-door tracing and giving proper medical care to the patients."

Meanwhile, 97 dengue cases have been reported in the Prayagraj district so far.

"Total 97 cases of dengue have been reported in Prayagraj district, out of which 67 cases are from the city and the rest are from the village. Only 16 cases are active and no one has died of dengue so far," said the Chief Medical Officer, Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital, Prayagraj.

In Gorakhpur, six dengue cases have been confirmed.