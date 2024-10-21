Setback For Arvind Kejriwal In PM Modi Gujarat University Degree Case

These remarks were perceived by Gujarat University as derogatory and damaging to its reputation.

The Supreme Court today dismissed the petition filed by former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, challenging the criminal defamation case against him over remarks he made about the educational qualifications of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The defamation case, filed by Gujarat University, stems from comments made by Mr Kejriwal in public and during press conferences, where he questioned the validity of Prime Minister Modi's academic credentials, specifically his degree from Gujarat University. These remarks were perceived by Gujarat University as derogatory and damaging to its reputation. Consequently, the university's registrar Piyush Patel filed a criminal defamation suit against both Mr Kejriwal and AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

The case first took shape in 2016, when the Central Information Commission (CIC), in response to Mr Kejriwal's demand for transparency, directed the Delhi University and Gujarat University to disclose details about PM Modi's degree. However, in a counter-move, the Gujarat High Court upheld the CIC's order in July 2016, preventing the release of the information.

Mr Kejriwal's current plea to the Supreme Court came after the Gujarat High Court dismissed his earlier petition in February. He sought the quashing of the criminal defamation summons issued against him by a trial court in Gujarat, which had directed him to appear for questioning over his comments on PM Modi's educational qualifications. His co-accused, Sanjay Singh, had also filed a similar plea challenging the proceedings.

However, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti firmly dismissed Mr Kejriwal's petition.