'Served Country, Couldn't Protect Wife...': Ex-Soldier On Manipur Video

The incident happened on May 4

The husband of one of two women paraded naked and molested by a group of men in Manipur is a Kargil war veteran. He rued that though he protected the country, he could not save his wife from being humiliated.

At a press conference in state capital Imphal, he raised a serious question on the role of the Manipur Police, alleging his wife and others were taken away by the mob from a police vehicle and the cops did not resist.

The husband served the Indian Army as a Subedar of the Assam Regiment.

"I fought for the nation in the Kargil war and was also in Sri Lanka as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force. I protected the nation but am dejected that after my retirement, I could not protect my home, my wife and fellow villagers. I am sad, depressed," he said.

"Police were present but took no action. I want that all those people who burnt the houses and humiliated the women get exemplary punishment," he said.

"Here, the majority community has always kept the minority communities like us oppressed. We cannot no longer stay with other community. Government now should find out a permanent solution," he added.