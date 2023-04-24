'Serious Lapses By Cops': Child Rights Body On Probe In Bengal Teen's Death

He claimed that he had to wait for nearly 22 hours before he could meet the investigating officer.

Alleging serious lapses by the state police in investigating the death case of a 17-year-old girl in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on Monday said he will submit a report to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over this soon.

Mr Kanoogo alleged that the team of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which visited the Kaliaganj area where violent protests broke out after the girl's body was found in a canal on Friday, had to face "all sorts of non-cooperation" from the state administration.

The state child rights panel dismissed the allegations, stating those to be "politically motivated".

Speaking to PTI, Mr Kanoongo said, "I am going to file a report to Home Minister Amit Shah after I return to Delhi. There are serious lapses on part of the Raiganj Police in investigating the girl's death. I fear that evidence may be tampered with because of the dilly-dallying by the police. I believe the Mamata Banerjee government is trying to save the culprits."

He claimed that he had to wait for nearly 22 hours before he could meet the investigating officer of the case.

"I could talk to only one doctor who was present during the autopsy while the others were sent to Kolkata," he added.

Mr Kanoongo claimed that the police have been trying to project the girl's death as suicide, but it is quite a hard thing to believe.

"I have seen her mark sheets and spoken to her family. She was a very bright student. It is quite hard to believe that she died by suicide," he said.

Police said they have filed a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and arrested a man and his father based on a complaint filed by the girl's family.

The body of the girl was found floating in a canal on Friday, a day after she went missing, triggering violent protests in the area. Shops were set on fire and stones were hurled at the police as a mob went on a rampage.

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) dismissed Kanoongo's allegations and alleged he was attempting to "politicise the matter".

"Mr Kanoongo is here with a political motive. His allegations are absolutely baseless. He is trying to politicise the matter and misdirect the victim's family," WBCPCR chairperson Ananya Chakraborti said.

