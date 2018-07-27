Senior Jharkhand Cops To Be Nodal Officers, Check Rumours, Mob Violence

The nodal officers will also keep a vigil on social media and the spread of rumours. (Representational)

The superintendents of police (SPs) in 24 districts of Jharkhand will be appointed as nodal officers for monitoring social media content and checking incidents of mob violence, a top officer said today.

The move comes two days after the Centre, in its bid to curb incidents of mob violence, asked the states and Union territories to appoint a SP-level nodal officer in each district for gathering intelligence.

Additional Director General of Police RK Malik said the deputy superintendents of police will be assisting the SPs in the endeavour.

"As nodal officers, the SPs in 24 districts of Jharkhand will look into cases of mob violence over rumours of child lifting, cow theft and witchcraft. The deputy SPs will be assisting them," Mr Malik told PTI.

The orders to appoint nodal officers will be issued shortly, he said, adding that the SPs will hold a meeting every month and a DGP-level meeting will be organised once in three months to discuss security measures.

In Jharkhand, two men were allegedly beaten to death last month on the suspicion of stealing cattle. Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident.