Senior IAS officer Sitaram Kunte was on Saturday appointed chief secretary of Maharashtra succeeding Sanjay Kumar.

Mr Kunte, a 1985 batch officer, was presently additional chief secretary (home). He has served as Mumbai municipal commissioner earlier.

