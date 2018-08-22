Senior Congress Leader Gurudas Kamat Dies At 63

Many Congress leaders tweeted their condolences on Gurudas Kamat's death.

Updated: August 22, 2018 09:47 IST
Gurudas Kamat died at a private hospital in New Delhi today at the age of 63

New Delhi: 

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat died at a private hospital in New Delhi today, party officials confirmed. He was 63.

Mr Kamat also served as the former Mumbai Congress President. An advocate by profession, Gurudas Kamat was a Member of the Parliament for the Mumbai North West constituency of Maharashtra in 2009 and Mumbai North East constituency of Maharashtra in 1984, 1991, 1998 and 2004.

Gurudas Kamat served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs with additional charge of Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Government of India during 2009 to 2011. In July 2011, he resigned as minister. In 2013, he was appointed General Secretary All India Congress Committee and was also appointed as a member of the Congress Working Committee.

Many Congress leaders tweeted their condolences on the leader's death. Ashok Gehlot tweeted:

Various Congress members also condoled Gurudas Kamat's death. Maharashtra Youth Congress Founder Satyajeet Tambe Patil called his death an "a personal loss" as well as the Congress's loss. IPL Chairman and former minister Rajeev Shukla also condoled the leader's death.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also tweeted on the leader's death and extended condolences to his family and friends:

In 2017, Gurudas Kamat had resigned from all positions that he held at the Congress however he was highly regarded by everyone at the party.

Gurudas KamatGurudas Kamat deadCongress

