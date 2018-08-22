Senior Congress Leader Gurudas Kamat Dies At 63

Gurudas Kamat died at a private hospital in New Delhi today at the age of 63

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat died at a private hospital in New Delhi today, party officials confirmed. He was 63.

Mr Kamat also served as the former Mumbai Congress President. An advocate by profession, Gurudas Kamat was a Member of the Parliament for the Mumbai North West constituency of Maharashtra in 2009 and Mumbai North East constituency of Maharashtra in 1984, 1991, 1998 and 2004.

Gurudas Kamat served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs with additional charge of Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Government of India during 2009 to 2011. In July 2011, he resigned as minister. In 2013, he was appointed General Secretary All India Congress Committee and was also appointed as a member of the Congress Working Committee.

Advertisement

Many Congress leaders tweeted their condolences on the leader's death. Ashok Gehlot tweeted:

Shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the sudden demise of Senior Congress leader Sh. Gurudas Kamat ji. His passing away is an irreparable loss for us. My heartfelt condolences to his family members, may god give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul Rest in peace. - Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 22, 2018

Various Congress members also condoled Gurudas Kamat's death. Maharashtra Youth Congress Founder Satyajeet Tambe Patil called his death an "a personal loss" as well as the Congress's loss. IPL Chairman and former minister Rajeev Shukla also condoled the leader's death.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also tweeted on the leader's death and extended condolences to his family and friends:

Shocked and deeply anguished to learn about the sudden demise of Senior Congress Leader Sh Gurudas Kamat ji.



No words are enough to describe the sense of loss.



My deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers.

I pray for the departed soul. pic.twitter.com/nwFJivKAim - Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 22, 2018

In 2017, Gurudas Kamat had resigned from all positions that he held at the Congress however he was highly regarded by everyone at the party.