Pak Woman Who Fell In Love With UP Man Feared Arrest, Planned To Flee: Cops

Sachin and Seema met in 2019 while playing the online game PUBG. (File)

Seema Ghulam Haider, the Pakistani woman who sneaked into India with her four children to be with her lover, was trying to flee to Delhi when she was arrested, Noida police said on Tuesday.

Seema came to India through Nepal with her four children to live with Sachin Meena, who she had met in 2019 while playing the online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).

Seema was arrested for illegally entering India without a visa and was interrogated by the Anti-Terror Squad of Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday.

As per the FIR filed by Noida police, Seema told them that she couldn't get a visa to India so she travelled to Nepal from where she took a bus to New Delhi. “I reached the Yamuna Expressway with my four children on May 13 from where Sachin took us to a rented house in Greater Noida's Mohalla Ambedkar Nagar,” she said.

Sachin, who was arrested for sheltering the illegal immigrants, told police that he introduced Seema to his father and told him of his intention to marry her.

“Sachin's father said that he would allow him to marry me only if adapted to the Indian way of living. I agreed to his demand,” she said.

After this Sachin went back to his hometown and a few days later, his father Netrapal came to her house, she said. “He took me to a court in Bulandshahr to meet a lawyer to start the court marriage process. When I showed them my papers, the lawyer told me that I could not marry Sachin because I was not an Indian citizen,” she told the police.

After returning home, she said she was afraid that the lawyer might alert the police and she would be arrested. “On June 30, I borrowed money from Sachin's father for daily expenses and left the rented house with my children. We wanted to go to Delhi but were arrested soon after,” she said.

While Seema was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal with her four children - all below seven years of age, Sachin was jailed for sheltering the illegal immigrants. Police are also trying to recover data from a damaged mobile phone seized from Sachin.