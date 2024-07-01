SEBEX 2: India Gets One Of Most Powerful Non-Nuclear Bombs

The new explosive is said to be two times more lethal than standard Trinitrotoluene

SEBEX 2, an all-new explosive said to be two times more lethal than standard Trinitrotoluene (TNT), has been certified by the Indian Navy. Touted to be among the world's most powerful non-nuclear explosives, SEBEX 2 is aimed at revolutionising artillery shells and warheads by further enhancing their destructive power without adding extra weight to them, reports said.



The new formulation of SEBEX 2 was rigorously tested under the Defence Export Promotion Scheme of the Navy, The Economic Times reported.



A total of three new explosive formulations have been developed by Economic Explosives Ltd, a subsidiary of the Nagpur-based Solar Industries.



"The three new explosive formulations can prove to be a game changer for our armed forces due to the sheer enhancement of firepower and explosive effect. SEBEX 2 is a new explosive formulation that provides a much more powerful blast effect than any currently available solid explosive," ANI quoted the company's officials saying.



While an explosive's performance is measured in terms of the TNT equivalence, the explosives having higher TNT equivalence have more "lethality and destructive power," they noted.



"Conventional explosives, like DENTEX/TORPEX, which are used in conventional warheads, aerial bombs and many other ammunitions worldwide have TNT equivalence of 1.25-1.30," officials added.

Economic Explosives Ltd, a subsidiary of Solar Industries, Nagpur, has developed three new explosive formulations



"The three new explosive formulations can prove to be a game changer for our armed forces due to the sheer enhancement of Firepower & Explosive Effect. SEBEX 2 is a… pic.twitter.com/yDdASP0ku5 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

Calling it another step towards achieving "Aatma Nirbharta in Defence," the Navy said that the development was aimed at enhancing the potency and efficiency of weapons/ammunition.



"Another step towards achieving #AatmaNirbharta in Defence. #IndianNavy has successfully conducted certification tests for the explosives, which are being indigenously developed by M/s Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur. #ordnancedeliveryontarget," it stated.

Another step towards achieving #AatmaNirbharta in Defence.#IndianNavy has successfully conducted certification tests for the explosives, which are being indigenously developed by M/s Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur.#ordnancedeliveryontarget



The development of these… pic.twitter.com/QwbubB6JDO — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) June 29, 2024

SEBEX 2, developed under the Make in India initiative, uses a composition based on high-melting explosive (HMX).



Meanwhile, the company is also reportedly developing another variant, which is expected to have an explosive power rated 2.3 times that of TNT.